Yuma Fire Department and Rural Metro deploy engines to aid in battling Pacific Palisades fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Rural Metro deployed resources to California to help aid in the Pacific Palisades Fire.
YFD received a single resource request Wednesday from California authorities.
YFD says they’re working as a protection agency against the wildfire.
We'll have more details coming up on our news cast about their initiative and how these resources will help against the California wildfire.