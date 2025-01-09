Skip to Content
Yuma Fire Department and Rural Metro deploy engines to aid in battling Pacific Palisades fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Rural Metro deployed resources to California to help aid in the Pacific Palisades Fire.

YFD received a single resource request Wednesday from California authorities.

YFD says they’re working as a protection agency against the wildfire.

We'll have more details coming up on our news cast about their initiative and how these resources will help against the California wildfire.

