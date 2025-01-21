Cargo container packed with fireworks engulfed in flames

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Wellton Fire Department (WFD) responded to a report of a train fire Monday morning.

In a press release, the incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 80 and Avenue 28E.

WFD says when fire crews arrived, they "discovered a far more dangerous situation than initially described" as a cargo container was engulfed in flames after highly explosive fireworks ignited in the container, "filling the air with intense, colorful explosions and sparks."

WFD then says fire crews "battled the blaze until extinguishing the flames" in the first container, but they then noticed a second cargo container "stacked atop the first had also caught fire."

While the second container was packed with "plastic vehicle bumpers rather than fireworks," WFD says it still "posed a serious fire hazard," prompting WFD to pour water on the containers "to contain the fire and prevent further spread."

WFD says after a "long, exhausting effort," fire crews "managed to control the flames, but fully extinguishing the stubborn blaze required drastic action."

"he decision was made to remove the smoldering cargo container from the train and lower it to ground level, where firefighters could more effectively douse it completely," WFD says.

After the containers were on the ground, WFD says firefighters finall put out the fire from both containers at around 5:40 p.m.

The Wellton Police Department (WPD), Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Border Patrol, Wellton-Mohawk and Union Pacific assisted WFD in putting out the fire.