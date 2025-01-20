Latest on the Palisades Fire in California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Sunday, first responders made some significant progress on multiple fires burning in Los Angeles County after more than a week's worth of severe red flag weather created some of the worst wildfires in the region's history.

The Palisades Fire has reached over 50% containment so far, and according to Josh McComb, the incident commander of the Palisades Fire, approximately 32,230 residents have been "repopulated."

According to authorities, a couple was arrested over the weekend for impersonating firefighters after they attempted to enter an evacuation zone with a fake fire truck near the Palisades Fire area.

"They have learned that this individual have purchased the vehicle through an auction, and they have been in the area for about couple of days. The individual had turnout gears and radios on them as if they were firemen," said Min Gin, Commander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).

They say at least one of those individuals has a criminal history.

As of January 12, approximately 29 people have been arrested in Los Angeles, so far, in connection to criminal activity related to the ongoing fires.

Manuel Reno of the California National Guard says they have over 600 soldiers "ensuring the safety of those affected by the past this fire and to preserve in the security the homes and properties."

"We currently have 43 traffic control points and patrols in operation, as well as multiple security missions and robbing patrols. Task Force 143 is working directly with our partners, LAPD and Santa Monica Pete department to provide an orderly and organized return to neighborhoods that have been cleared to be reoccupied," Reno added.