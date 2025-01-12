Skip to Content
Fires

Gov. Newsom says firefighters from Mexico will help fight wildfires

today at 9:53 AM
Published 10:10 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California is getting help from Mexico in fighting the wildfires.

Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed neighboring Mexican firefighters and other personnel at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Saturday afternoon.

They'll join the 14,000 other firefighting personnel battling California's wildfires.

The horror has claimed at least 13 lives and destroyed thousands of structures.

"40 million Americans live in the great state of California and I want to thank President Sheinbaum and thank all members of the military for being here, it means the world to us," Newsom expressed.

As of Sunday, Governor Newsom shared an update on the progress of the following wildfires:

  • Kenneth Fire: 100% contained
  • Sunset Fire: 100% contained
  • Lidia Fire: 100% contained
  • Hurst Fire: 89% contained
  • Eaton Fire: 27% contained
  • Palisades Fire: 11% contained
