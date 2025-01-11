Skip to Content
Health emergency declared in Los Angeles County due to smoke-clogged air

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Smoke-clogged air due to the wildfires prompted a health emergency declaration for LA County on Friday.

Officials warn that the smoke and particulate matter could pose immediate and longterm threats.

The use of power air blowers, including leaf blowers, has been banned to prevent stirring up ash.

The county's Department of Public Health advises keeping windows closed, staying indoors if you can see or smell smoke, wearing a N95 or P100 mask if outdoors for long periods and avoiding the use of fireplaces, candles or vacuums.

