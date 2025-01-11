Skip to Content
Fires

Brentwood neighborhood evacuates due to Palisades Fire

By ,
today at 12:39 PM
Published 12:49 PM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Palisades fire moved towards the Brentwood area of Los Angeles on Friday, January 10, prompting evacuations in portions of the neighborhood, according to reports.

Footage captured by Daniel Barrera Salzman shows an ominous view of the fire as seen from the Brentwood neighborhood.

Crews used water drops and fire retardant to continue to fight the blaze in the area on Saturday morning, according to local reports.

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades Fire had burned 22,660 acres and was 11% contained, according to the latest information from CalFire.

Article Topic Follows: Fires

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content