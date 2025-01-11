Brentwood neighborhood evacuates due to Palisades Fire

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Palisades fire moved towards the Brentwood area of Los Angeles on Friday, January 10, prompting evacuations in portions of the neighborhood, according to reports.

Footage captured by Daniel Barrera Salzman shows an ominous view of the fire as seen from the Brentwood neighborhood.

Crews used water drops and fire retardant to continue to fight the blaze in the area on Saturday morning, according to local reports.

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades Fire had burned 22,660 acres and was 11% contained, according to the latest information from CalFire.