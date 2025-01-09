Skip to Content
Five dead in fires burning around Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - Five people have died in the fires burning in the Los Angeles area.

The fires burned more than 45 square miles and put about 179,000 people under evacuation orders, according to city officials.

As of Thursday morning, three of the five fires have not been contained.

The Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills "was stopped" and evacuation orders were lifted in that area.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says people can support the fight against the fires by donating to the California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery.

"This, as we know, is a regional crisis, so working together is the only way we will get through this," Bass said.

