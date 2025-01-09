Firefighters continue to make progress on Cattle & Ranch Fires in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Cattle and Ranch Fires that have burned over 100 acres north of Yuma.

We shared updates on containment efforts and how far firefighters are from completion.

At the Yuma Ranch RV Park, firefighters are still on the scene removing debris, controlling small fires, and reducing any further spreading.

The Incident Commander of the Ranch Fire says his team is making good strides.

Capt. Jeff Gallivan with the AZ Department of Forestry and Fire Managent, says "It is up to 65% contained. Currently working on the fire mopping up, controlling it, and securing it especially around the community of homes,".

Residents of the RV park could be seen looking at the damages done after being evacuated for several days.

"We did actually evacuate the River Ranch mobile home facility so that was lifted at 1700 or 5:00 last night (Wednesday) so residents were able to come back in," says Capt. Gallivan.

As for the Cattle Fire, it is 30% contained and is being closely monitored.

The Incident Commander says although there aren't many flames, the dangers still exist.

Capt. Steve Reyes, also with the AZ Department of Forestry and Fire Management, explains "There are a lot of stump holes and piles. On the outside, they look like they're just smoking, but inside there's a lot of heat. If a firefighter steps on that, there's major damage and burns that can cause,".

Firefighters won't enter the burn area until it is deemed safe but are watching it closely and spraying frequently.

Firefighters say despite the progress, crews, engines, and heavy equipment remain on the scene working diligently.

Capt. Gallivan says "In the next few days, it will slowly go down with less people on it, but we won't take our eyes off it. It's good to hold on to these folks for that "Just in case moment" if it does get outside, and we have to engage in it again,".

Capt. Reyes adds "For their safety, it's best to see what the gusts do and have them here on the row, fire ready, so if happens to do something or cross the row, they're here and they can engage,".

Firefighters say along with the winds, they expect to remain on the scene through the weekend.