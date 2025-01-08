Brush fire erupts north of Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A brush fire erupted Tuesday evening just north of Yuma.

Rural Metro Fire said on their Facebook page that they responded to the fire just before 6:30 p.m.

The large fire could be seen for miles, north of Z Fun Factory and north of Highway 95 in the area of East County Highway 6 and 6 1/2 Street.

As of 11:30 p.m., Rural Metro said multiple agencies were on scene and it spread to both sides of the river.

KYMA reached out to fire crews on scene and will have more information on the status of the fire later this evening.