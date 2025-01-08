Skip to Content
Brush fire erupts north of Yuma

By , ,
today at 5:40 AM
Published 5:53 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A brush fire erupted Tuesday evening just north of Yuma.

Rural Metro Fire said on their Facebook page that they responded to the fire just before 6:30 p.m.

The large fire could be seen for miles, north of Z Fun Factory and north of Highway 95 in the area of East County Highway 6 and 6 1/2 Street.

As of 11:30 p.m., Rural Metro said multiple agencies were on scene and it spread to both sides of the river.

KYMA reached out to fire crews on scene and will have more information on the status of the fire later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Andrea Turisk

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

