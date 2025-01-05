Skip to Content
Fires

Rural Metro Fire battles brush fire near Mittry Lake

Rural Metro Fire
By ,
today at 1:29 PM
Published 1:41 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews battled a brush fire near Mittry Lake Saturday night, forcing nearby campers to evacuate.

According to Rural Metro Fire's Facebook post, they responded to the fire at around 11:30 p.m., near the entrance of Mittry Lake, which is about 30 minutes north of Yuma.

Fire officials said about one acre was on fire when they arrived.

A nearby campsite had to be evacuated as crews quickly stopped the spread of the fire and extinguished it, officials said.

Officials also said the fire is expected to smolder over the next few days as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is examining the status of the fire on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and there is now word on the cause of the fire yet.

Article Topic Follows: Fires

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content