Rural Metro Fire battles brush fire near Mittry Lake

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews battled a brush fire near Mittry Lake Saturday night, forcing nearby campers to evacuate.

According to Rural Metro Fire's Facebook post, they responded to the fire at around 11:30 p.m., near the entrance of Mittry Lake, which is about 30 minutes north of Yuma.

Fire officials said about one acre was on fire when they arrived.

A nearby campsite had to be evacuated as crews quickly stopped the spread of the fire and extinguished it, officials said.

Officials also said the fire is expected to smolder over the next few days as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is examining the status of the fire on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and there is now word on the cause of the fire yet.