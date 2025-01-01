Skip to Content
Cybertruck catches fire outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas

By
today at 12:25 PM
Published 1:03 PM

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A cybertruck burst into flames outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday.

Video captured shows smoke billowing in front of the hotel, and people posted to social media that they heard an explosion.

Authorities say the vehicle fire happened in the valet area at the hotel, and hotel guests say they were evacuated out the backdoors.

"We saw a lot of smoke through the windows. We go downstairs and the whole lobby everyone is trapped trying to go to the airport. So, then they came up with a solution to evacuate everyone through the backdoors...Everything is safe. Everyone is safe. The building is safe. Right now it's just heavy smoke," said Eric, one of the guests.

Firefighters put out the fire, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Dillon Fuhrman

