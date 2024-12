WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out on the Colorado River near Winterhaven Monday night at around 9 p.m.

Imperial County firefighters were called on scene east of the Cocopah Bend RV Resort.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) later monitored the fire.

This is an ongoing story and we will update this article as soon as we receive more information.