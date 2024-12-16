Virginia firefighter hospitalized after blaze breaks out at an apartment building

WOODLAWN, Va. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - At least two people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital after a blaze broke out at a apartment building in Woodlawn, Virginia, on Sunday, December 15.

Firefighters were called to the apartment on Sunday afternoon, following reports a blaze had broken out in the lower level of the building.

Video from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department shows flames and thick smoke billowing from the building.

Firefighters rescued multiple people and the blaze was brought under control.

A local media report cited firefighters as saying six people had been taken to hospital following the fire. In the post in this entry, firefighters said two people were injured.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.