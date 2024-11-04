Skip to Content
Fires

Brush fire in Texas prompts evacuation orders

By ,
today at 6:51 AM
Published 6:58 AM

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A brush fire dubbed the Hudson Fire prompted evacuations in Bastrop County, Texas, on Sunday, November 3.

Footage filmed by the Texas A&M Forest Service shows the fire burning on Saturday, and aerial teams dropping fire retardant over the burning area.

As of Sunday evening, the Hudson Fire had reached 400 acres and was 15% contained, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, which said that "lower wind speeds and higher humidity" at night would help decrease the fire behavior.

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes and temporary shelters were opened for locals and animals, according to the department.

Article Topic Follows: Fires

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content