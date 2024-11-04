Brush fire in Texas prompts evacuation orders

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A brush fire dubbed the Hudson Fire prompted evacuations in Bastrop County, Texas, on Sunday, November 3.

Footage filmed by the Texas A&M Forest Service shows the fire burning on Saturday, and aerial teams dropping fire retardant over the burning area.

As of Sunday evening, the Hudson Fire had reached 400 acres and was 15% contained, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, which said that "lower wind speeds and higher humidity" at night would help decrease the fire behavior.

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes and temporary shelters were opened for locals and animals, according to the department.