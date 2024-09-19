Skip to Content
Fires

Rural Metro responds to palm tree fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire extinguished palm trees on fire that endangered homes Thursday morning.

At about 6:02 a.m., firefighters were called about a residential fire in the area of W. 5th St. and S. Vaughn Ave.

Several palm trees were on fire and were close to homes, however, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Two homes were evacuated but no injuries were reported and the homes weren't affected.

Rural Metro says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

