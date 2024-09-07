Skip to Content
Fires

Fire in Niland damages apartment, leaves elderly man in critical condition

today at 4:13 PM
Published 4:46 PM

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire in Niland damages an apartment, leaving an elderly man in critical condition.

The fire happened Friday morning at the Niland Apartments.

Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) says the fire started in the bedroom of the apartment, where the elderly man was inside.

The victim, who had serious burn injuries, was flown to a burn center and is in critical condition.

While the fire did not spread to other apartments, the apartment affected by the fire is a total loss.

The fire department says the fire is under investigation.

