Vehicle catches on fire

YUMA, Ariz, (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the area of County 15th Street and Avenue 3E on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found a 4-door SUV fully engulfed, with a utility trailer attached.

The driver says he heard a pop and hissing, pulled over, and saw the flames.

Thankfully, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle in time and was not injured.

It took the fire crews five minutes to extinguish the fire.

The utility trailer was not damaged.

Rural Metro recommends carrying a fire extinguisher in your car, but if it gets out of control, do what this driver did and get away from the vehicle to keep yourself safe.