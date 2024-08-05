Fire officials in Colorado lift evaucation orders in Alexander Mountain Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fire officials in Colorado have lifted most evacuation orders in the Alexander Mountain Fire as containment continues to increase.

According to officials, the wildfire reached 54% containment as of Sunday.

The fire, which was first reported on Monday, forced the evacuations of more than 5,000 people in the area and destroyed at least two dozen homes.

The fire charred more than 9,600 acres.

Fire crews say containment continues to increase significantly. They say the success is partially due to the fact that more fire personnel have joined in the firefighting efforts.

Only minor injuries have been reported.