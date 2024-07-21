Skip to Content
Fires

Sandhurst Fire in Utah prompts evacuation orders

today at 9:36 AM
SALT LAKE CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ensign Peak in Utah caught on fire Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders for nearby residents.

The wildfire has grown to an estimated 10 acres, as of Saturday.

According to Salt Lake City Fire, the evacuation order is in place for all homes north of Dorchester, Sandhurst Drive and Twickenham Drive.

There is also a voluntary evacuation for those north of Ensign Vista along East Capitol to North Cove.

Salt Lake City police said multiple agencies responded to the scene and are operating under a unified command to help protect lives and property.

There are multiple air units on scene as well and more were expected to drop water on the fire.

Officials encourage people to avoid the area for safety.

