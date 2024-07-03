Skip to Content
Suspect found in haystack arson investigation near Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Investigators have found a suspect who may have started a haystack fire in Calexico, according to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 3, 2024, deputies were told of a fire around the area of East Cole Road and Bowker Road. The arson happened the night prior, according the Sheriff's Office.

Agriculture Crimes Investigators located evidence leading to Robert Lee Law, a 47-year-old man from Phoenix, Arizona.

Law was arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail with bail set at $35,000.

The case is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Imperial County Sheriff's Investigator at (442) 265-2050.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

