House on 5th Avenue damaged due to fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A house in the area of W. 21st Street and S. 5th Avenue was damaged due to a fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire Thursday afternoon and found the home with heavy smoke and flames.

The City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said the fire was extinguished and contained to the house where it originated.

YFD said the cause of the fire was accidental in nature and is believed to have started from a small piece of cardboard that had been used to light a barbecue to grill a Thanksgiving turkey.

“They had issues... with the ignitor on the grill… and they lost the piece of cardboard they were using to light up the grill and unfortunately it escalated to burning the building,” said Hector E Gaxiola a YFD Fire Captain.

However, the home and its contents have been damaged by the fire.

YFD said there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross assisted the two adults and one dog that lived in the home since it was damaged and could not be reoccupied.

“We did provide a client assistant card as well as blankets a comfort kit which includes the hygiene kit, toiletries, and then also we are working with them currently to get situated with a case worker,” said Jillian Attaway the Disaster Programs Specialist for American Red Cross in Yuma.

Attaway was also able to provide an update on the families current situation.

“Currently the family's okay physically they’re recovering they have a place to stay currently, we did talk to them today u they are looking at getting some resources in the community,” said Attway.

Marine Corps Air Station Fire Department and Imperial County Fire Department helped provide mutual aid for the fire and YFD thanks the local agencies.