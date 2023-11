YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A house was on fire on Thursday in the area of 22nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The fire happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home between 21st and 22nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The City of Yuma Fire Department and Yuma Police Department are at the scene.

No word on how the fire started or if anyone was inside the home.

We will keep you updated on this breaking story.