Four apartments damaged by fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What was thought to be a normal day took a turn Thursday afternoon on Yuma's west side after a fire damaged four apartments.

The incident happened at the Rancho Escondido Villas Apartments on 8th Street.

Two apartments sustained heavy fire damage and two others are affected by smoke damage.

Residents in all four apartments are displaced and neighbors at the complex are still in disbelief.

"I don't know how to explain it. I didn't expect this I thought I was having a regular day today and everything changed so fast. It's crazy," said Thomas, a Rancho Escondido Villas resident.

No injuries were reported and a cat was rescued from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.