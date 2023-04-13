Skip to Content
Fires
By
New
today at 2:38 PM
Published 4:32 PM

Four apartments damaged by fire

Abraham Retana

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What was thought to be a normal day took a turn Thursday afternoon on Yuma's west side after a fire damaged four apartments.

The incident happened at the Rancho Escondido Villas Apartments on 8th Street.

Two apartments sustained heavy fire damage and two others are affected by smoke damage.

Residents in all four apartments are displaced and neighbors at the complex are still in disbelief.

"I don't know how to explain it. I didn't expect this I thought I was having a regular day today and everything changed so fast. It's crazy," said Thomas, a Rancho Escondido Villas resident.

No injuries were reported and a cat was rescued from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fires
Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content