Suspect arrested in connection to four fires in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department arrested the suspect tied to the four fires last week.

On Thursday, March 30, there were at least four fires that threatened people's homes in Calexico.

After investigation, police were able to obtain footage from the "Gourmet," a cold storage facility, which was one of the last places the suspect lit on fire.

Police also say they got additional footage from an alleyway of the suspect walking.

The suspect was previously arrested in January 2022 for arson.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.