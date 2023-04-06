Skip to Content
Fires
By
today at 11:47 AM
Published 11:46 AM

Suspect arrested in connection to four fires in Calexico

KYMA

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department arrested the suspect tied to the four fires last week.

On Thursday, March 30, there were at least four fires that threatened people's homes in Calexico.

After investigation, police were able to obtain footage from the "Gourmet," a cold storage facility, which was one of the last places the suspect lit on fire.

Police also say they got additional footage from an alleyway of the suspect walking.

The suspect was previously arrested in January 2022 for arson.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Fires
Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content