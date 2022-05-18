Firefighters slow grow of massive New Mexico wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of a massive wildfire burning in the mountains of northeastern New Mexico as they prepare for another round of red-flag weather.

Forecasters warned Wednesday that hot, dry and windy conditions have prompted warnings for high fire danger from southern Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado starting Thursday.

Most of the large fires in the U.S. this spring have been in New Mexico and Arizona.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported that three large fires also are burning in Texas.

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents near a handful of large blazes in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.