Fire restrictions take effect in national forests in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — With above-normal wildfire conditions present across much of Arizona, restrictions on campfires and other fire sources are taking effect in most of national forests in the state.

The Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto forests imposed restrictions starting Thursday that prohibit campfires and use of stoves fueled by charcoal, coal or wood except within a developed recreation site.

Smoking is prohibited except in a vehicle, inside a building or within a developed recreation site.

Officials say the increased fire danger is due to insufficient moisture and dry fuel conditions.