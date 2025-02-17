Skip to Content
Warm and quiet week ahead with a bigger warm-up on the way

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:59 PM
Published 3:29 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Presidents Day! We have nice and comfortable weather to kick off the week. Afternoon highs are reaching the 80s, but still nice to celebrate the holiday.

Heading into the evening, we will have mostly clear skies, light winds, and cool temperatures.

Dry and quiet weather will be expected through the workweek, with above normal temperatures across the region.

Daytime highs will trend in the upper 70s and 80s through the week, which 5-10° above our seasonal temperatures.

Expect locally breezy conditions as a few weak weather systems move through toward our north during the week.

As high pressure builds over the weekend, temperatures will warm further and into the 90s by next Monday.

