Two people hospitalized after crash at Anderholt Road

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Anderholt Rd. and Heber Rd.

On February 12, at about 6 a.m., a 52-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Tundra on Anderholt Rd. and was slowing to a stop at an intersection on Heber Road, according to CHP.

She drove onto a lane in front of a Ford Expedition for a reason still under investigation.

The Toyota hit the front side of the Ford, leading to the driver of the Toyota sustaining major injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old man, was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

CHP says the driver of the Toyota was not restrained during the crash.