Local non-profit to host event to boost small businesses

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization is hosting an event to boost small businesses on the other side of the border.

The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center is having a workshop at the San Luis, Arizona Public Library on February 13 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

"We're going to discuss expanding those businesses across the border and we want to give strategies on how to do it," said Maricarmen Lopez, SBDC AWC Business counselor.

The San Luis Public Library is located on Sixth Ave. behind Ed Pastor Elementary School.

To register for the workshop, you can go here.