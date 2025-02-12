Skip to Content
Top Stories

Local non-profit to host event to boost small businesses

KYMA
By ,
Published 5:55 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization is hosting an event to boost small businesses on the other side of the border.

The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center is having a workshop at the San Luis, Arizona Public Library on February 13 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

"We're going to discuss expanding those businesses across the border and we want to give strategies on how to do it," said Maricarmen Lopez, SBDC AWC Business counselor.

The San Luis Public Library is located on Sixth Ave. behind Ed Pastor Elementary School.

To register for the workshop, you can go here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content