An incoming system is bringing in winds, cooler temperatures, and rain for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Wind Advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. (PST) TONIGHT for the southwest corner of Imperial County for wind gusts up to 55 MPH.

Due to the strong winds to the west it is pushing in extra dust, which is why an Air Quality Alert is issued for the majority of Imperial County until 10 p.m. (PST) TONIGHT.

We will have breezy and windy conditions with gusts between 25-40 MPH throughout the evening.

Winds will ease up throughout the night, but it will stay breezy through tomorrow.

A deep trough of low pressure is the reason for strong winds today, but also going to be bringing in cooler temperatures and rain chances in the days ahead.

Active weather is expected over the next several days with multiple rounds of rain showers expected across the region. The best chance for showers still looks to be the Thursday-Friday timeframe for the Desert Southwest.

With this round of showers, rain accumulation is looking possible. Now rain totals are looking very low, but we could see them rise during the ongoing rain event.

With the multiple days for showers this could trigger a Weather Authority First Alert Action Day Thursday-Friday, so stay alert and stay tuned for updates.

Temperatures will cool to slightly below normal levels for the next few days, with multiple days for rain showers. Prepare for a rainy Valentine's Day.

Going into the holiday weekend, we will have drier and warmer weather, leading to highs in the 80s for Presidents Day.