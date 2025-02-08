A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Game Day High Protein Buffalo Chicken Dip

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the 27th episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This is a perfect recipe to stay on track during the Super Bowl, while maintaining that high protein intake on game day.

Ingredients

5 lbs Chicken Breast Meat

16 oz of Good Culture Cottage Cheese

16 oz of Sprouts Greek Yogurt

2 1.50 oz Simply Organic Ranch Dips packets

1 Bottle of Primal kitchen original Buffalo Sauce 467 grams

32 oz Mexican Blend Cheese

Instructions

Step 1. Get a large Stock pot and fill with 1 gallon of water and add your 5 pounds of chicken meat. Cook on medium high heat for 25 minutes until chicken is fully cooked drain water and add one simply organic ranch dip packet to the meat and shredded well.

Step 2. Add your 16 ounces of Sprouts Greek yogurt and your 16 ounces of good culture cottage cheese to a blender. Blend together with one packet of your simply organic ranch dip mix until smooth.

Step 3. Get a casserole dish and set your oven for 450°. Add your chicken into your casserole dish along with one bottle of primal kitchen original buffalo sauce, and one cup of your Mexican blend cheese. Folded in your cottage cheese and Greek yogurt mix well incorporate everything and place in your casserole dish. Add your 3 cups of cheese to the top of your mixture and set in the oven for 30 minutes.

Step 4. Remove your buffalo chicken dip when your cheese is nice and colorful on top and let cool for 10 minutes and serve.

Chef Jonathan guarantees if you show up on game day with this High-Protein Buffalo Chicken dip it doesn’t matter who’s playing in the game you’re the automatic winner! Provecho Chef Jonathan Palacio

