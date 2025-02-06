Skip to Content
Top Stories

New Open-Air Food & Entertainment Destination to Open in San Luis, Arizona

By
February 6, 2025 10:48 PM
Published 10:38 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eddie's Food & Drink, an open-air food hall and entertainment destination will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, February 7th at 4 p.m.

A culinary phenomenon spanning 24,000 square feet and spearheaded by brothers Andrew and David Loo, Eddie's will pay homage to cuisine and traditions from both sides of the border while serving as the area's first-of-its-kind hub for food lovers and cultural enthusiasts.

Eddie's Food & Drink is named for and inspired by Eddie Loo, A third-generation Yuma resident and citrus farmer.

Eddie's will feature several notable food vendors like Border Grinds, Mariscos La Apoma, Sushi House, Tacos El Manny, La Michoacana Plus, Pueblo Pizza, F & L Fine Foods, and the Agave Bar.

It's located on the corner of Avenue E and County 24 1/2 street in San Luis, Arizona.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content