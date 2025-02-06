New Open-Air Food & Entertainment Destination to Open in San Luis, Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eddie's Food & Drink, an open-air food hall and entertainment destination will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, February 7th at 4 p.m.

A culinary phenomenon spanning 24,000 square feet and spearheaded by brothers Andrew and David Loo, Eddie's will pay homage to cuisine and traditions from both sides of the border while serving as the area's first-of-its-kind hub for food lovers and cultural enthusiasts.

Eddie's Food & Drink is named for and inspired by Eddie Loo, A third-generation Yuma resident and citrus farmer.

Eddie's will feature several notable food vendors like Border Grinds, Mariscos La Apoma, Sushi House, Tacos El Manny, La Michoacana Plus, Pueblo Pizza, F & L Fine Foods, and the Agave Bar.

It's located on the corner of Avenue E and County 24 1/2 street in San Luis, Arizona.