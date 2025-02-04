Skip to Content
Dry conditions and above-normal warmth continues

today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures aren't as warm as yesterday, but we are still going to have highs in the 80s and trending about 10 degrees above our seasonal average.

The unseasonably strong high pressure impacting the region will again result in warm and dry conditions for the rest of the week.

Starting Wednesday, daily highs will fall back into the upper 70s and near 80 degrees, which is 5°+ above normal into the weekend.

Dry and occasionally breezy conditions are expected through this upcoming weekend followed by seasonable temperatures for Super Bowl Sunday.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

