Tracking unseasonable warmth all this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Those to the north and north west is having a lower pressure system and atmospheric river bringing in lots of moisture and colder temperatures.

For us down here in the Desert Southwest it's the total opposite as a ridge of high pressure will be in place keeping our weather quiet, but our temperatures will be trending well above average.

Today is the warmest day of the week, as we are having highs in the low and mid-80s. Take a look at our temperatures for today.

Keep in mind this is 10°+ above average for this time of year, as we should be in the lower 70s.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected through this week with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. We will also have dry conditions with mostly clear skies for the next few days.

Toward the end of the week, I am tracking some extra clouds and breezier conditions followed by seasonable temperatures for Super Bowl Sunday.