Temperatures are warming to the 80s to start February

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Friday! We have beautiful weather to wrap up the work week and the final day of January.

Going into the evening, we will have some clouds, dry conditions, and light winds. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning.

Active weather will favor way up toward the north as an atmospheric river will bring in wet and colder weather.

Down here in the Desert Southwest it's a totally different setup as a ridge of high pressure will gradually build over the Desert Southwest leading to drier conditions and temperatures well above normal by this weekend.

We will see a few clouds, but we will stay comfortably dry with plenty of sunshine for the weekend.

By Sunday and early next week, we will have temperatures in the low and mid-80s, which is 10-15 degrees above normal to start the month of February.

For the middle of the weekend, temperatures will cool by a few degrees only for the 80s to return again.

UPDATE: Our dry stretch continues as it is day 177 without measurable rain for Yuma. Drought continues to worsen too. Pretty much all of the Desert Southwest is under extreme drought. That means about 21% of the state is under extreme drought, and it increased about 3% from last week.