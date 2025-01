TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for transporting undocumented migrants for profit, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Sharnesia Latrice Cooley, 31, was found on February 2, 2024 by a Border Patrol camera in Naco, which saw undocumented migrants enter her vehicle.

Agents stopped the vehicle and found evidence of Cooley transporting the migrants for profit.