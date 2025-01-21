Skip to Content
Staying breezy with freezing temperatures through Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:34 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - There is a Air Quality Alert for parts of Imperial County and along the I-10 until 10 p.m. (PST) TONIGHT.

High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings are also in effect toward the west in southern California.

Winds are lighter than yesterday, but we are going to still stay breezy with wind gusts between 25-30 MPH.

We will stay breezy through Thursday with stronger winds favoring more for Yuma County and La Paz County.

We have freezing temperatures for Wednesday morning for the Desert Southwest.

A Freeze WARNING is also issued and will go into effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. (MST) Wednesday for lows in the low 30s and mid-20s, it includes eastern Yuma County and parts of La Paz County.

Take a look at tomorrow's overnight lows across the Desert Southwest, it's going to be cold, so bundle up!

Make sure to take action and protect the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

Temperatures will warm into the low 70s later this week followed by another weather system that could bring precipitation chances and chillier temperatures to the area by the weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

