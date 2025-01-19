FIRST ALERT: Tracking gusty winds for Monday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Desert Southwest is seeing a period of dry weather with temperatures slightly below normal as we head into the week.

A cold front will move into the region on Monday, bringing strong winds, especially across SE California and the Lower Colorado River Valley.

Wind gusts could reach 35-45 mph, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Imperial County, and Yuma. These strong winds may create hazardous travel conditions, including blowing dust, especially on the I-10 corridor.

After the front passes, expect cooler temperatures and a dramatic drop in overnight lows, with some areas of the lower deserts possibly reaching freezing by Tuesday morning. With dry air moving in, temperatures will remain chilly, reaching only the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday.

The rest of the week will see a warming trend as high pressure moves into the region, with temperatures rising to above normal by Thursday. However, there’s potential for another weather system to move in by next weekend, which could bring some precipitation to the region.

Stay tuned for updates, and be prepared for windy conditions to start the week!