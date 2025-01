YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has issued a notification regarding 53-year-old Edward Powderly, who is living at 1171 S. Franklin Ave.

He's described as 5", 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

YPD says Powderly pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2016.

Powderly has a high risk to offend, according to YPD.