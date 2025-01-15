Seasonable for now and tracking colder days on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 7 p.m. (PST) TONIGHT due to strong winds to the north bringing in blowing dust, and it's also from ash from the wildfires in southern California.

Wind and fire alerts continue to be a threat toward our west and in southern California.

Quiet weather conditions will continue over the next couple of days with temperatures slightly warming temperatures.

This warming trend will be quick as a weak weather system brings small rain chances, but much cooler weather heading into and through this weekend. Rain chances aren't looking likely as of now.

Afternoons will continue to be cool and pleasant, but overnights will still be pretty chilly and cold.

We will have lows dipping down into the upper 30s by tomorrow, make sure to stay warm.

We will have seasonable temperatures through Thursday, then we will cool things down this weekend with even chillier conditions for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.