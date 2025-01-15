A CUT ABOVE: Chef Jonathan’s Citrus Salad with Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the 24th episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This citrus salad is in full bloom. Prepare this beautiful salad with any protein shrimp, steak, or grilled chicken for any occasion it has great plate appeal.

Ingredients

4 Blood Oranges

4 Grapefruits

4 Limes

4 Lemons

12 oz Jar Sun Dried Tomatoes

4 oz Red Wine Vinegar

6 oz Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil

48 oz Sprouts 50/50 Salad Mix

1 oz Celtic Salt

1 Tsp Course Black Pepper

5 oz Feta Cheese

4 oz Fresh Mint

4 oz Salted Pistachios

1 oz Basil

Instructions

Add the juice of 3 Blood oranges, 3 Grapefruits, 3 Limes, and 3 Lemons to your blender also add 1 oz Salt, 4 oz Mint, 1 oz Basil 1 Tsp Black Pepper, 4 oz Red Wine vinegar, 4 oz Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil. Lastly 6 oz Sun dried tomatoes pulse on high for a minute till smooth. Add a little bit of salt for taste if needed. Take your remaining Citrus and peel them then then cut them in to thick horizontal slices Lightly oil them and set to the side. Take your Sprouts 50/50 Salad Mix and lightly dress your salad and place on a serving platter. Crumble your feta cheese on top of your lettuce mix and add your slices of citrus over your salad platter. Take your pistachios and give them a little rough chop. Sprinkle over Sun dried tomatoes and pistachios over your salad with a little bit more dressing and just a splash of olive oil and enjoy.

This light and refreshing salad is a perfect way to pay homage to our beautiful citrus in full bloom.

