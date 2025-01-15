A CUT ABOVE: Chef Jonathan’s Citrus Salad with Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the 24th episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This citrus salad is in full bloom. Prepare this beautiful salad with any protein shrimp, steak, or grilled chicken for any occasion it has great plate appeal.
Ingredients
- 4 Blood Oranges
- 4 Grapefruits
- 4 Limes
- 4 Lemons
- 12 oz Jar Sun Dried Tomatoes
- 4 oz Red Wine Vinegar
- 6 oz Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil
- 48 oz Sprouts 50/50 Salad Mix
- 1 oz Celtic Salt
- 1 Tsp Course Black Pepper
- 5 oz Feta Cheese
- 4 oz Fresh Mint
- 4 oz Salted Pistachios
- 1 oz Basil
Instructions
- Add the juice of 3 Blood oranges, 3 Grapefruits, 3 Limes, and 3 Lemons to your blender also add 1 oz Salt, 4 oz Mint, 1 oz Basil 1 Tsp Black Pepper, 4 oz Red Wine vinegar, 4 oz Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil. Lastly 6 oz Sun dried tomatoes pulse on high for a minute till smooth. Add a little bit of salt for taste if needed.
- Take your remaining Citrus and peel them then then cut them in to thick horizontal slices Lightly oil them and set to the side.
- Take your Sprouts 50/50 Salad Mix and lightly dress your salad and place on a serving platter. Crumble your feta cheese on top of your lettuce mix and add your slices of citrus over your salad platter.
- Take your pistachios and give them a little rough chop. Sprinkle over Sun dried tomatoes and pistachios over your salad with a little bit more dressing and just a splash of olive oil and enjoy.
This light and refreshing salad is a perfect way to pay homage to our beautiful citrus in full bloom.
Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.