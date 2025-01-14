Tracking breezy conditions and a small warm-up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have breezy conditions with us today, as we have strong northerly winds with gusts between 20-30 MPH through the evening.

Similar conditions will be with us again tomorrow too.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Wednesday until 7 p.m. (PST) due to strong winds to the north bringing in blowing dust, and it's also from ash from the wildfires in southern California.

This alert includes parts of Imperial County and Riverside counties and along the I-10.

I am tracking another cold night and morning, no Freeze Warnings are issued within our area, but we will still see some lows in the low and mid-30s by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will briefly warm to near to slightly above normal during the middle of the week.

A mostly dry weather system is then expected to push through the region late Thursday into Friday bringing slight chances for precipitation over with another round of colder temperatures this weekend.