Local school hosts poker tournament for school improvements

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is looking for poker players to have fun and help a good cause.

Saint Francis School is hosting its 11th annual poker tournament on Saturday, February 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hills Gastro Pub on Avenue A near the Yuma Civic Center.

Pre-sale tickets are still available.

All proceeds will go towards school improvements.

"It's a poker tournament to raise funds for the security of our school. We take care of different aspects like the gates and windows and stuff for the school and for sports programs," said Marcel Ulvert, St. Francis School Dad's Club secretary.

For more information or to buy pre-sale tickets, you can go to the school's site here.