Fire destroys Mexicali bar

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A bar where four young men went missing in 2022 and 2023 was destroyed in a fire. Dozens of firefighters were deployed to extinguish the flames at the Shots Factory Bar that had been closed for several months now.The place remained closed because it was under investigation.

The parents of the young men who went missing say they feel disappointed and powerless because they don't believe the bar was being monitored properly while it was closed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.