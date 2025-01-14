Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fire destroys Mexicali bar

By
Published 12:02 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A bar where four young men went missing in 2022 and 2023 was destroyed in a fire. Dozens of firefighters were deployed to extinguish the flames at the Shots Factory Bar that had been closed for several months now.The place remained closed because it was under investigation.

The parents of the young men who went missing say they feel disappointed and powerless because they don't believe the bar was being monitored properly while it was closed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
arizona
Yuma
yuma county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content