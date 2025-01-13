Somerton police update on man who died in car crash on New Year’s Day

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department (SPD) sent out an updated press release regarding the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash on New Year's Day.

At about 3:59 a.m. on January 1, police were called about a crash on East Madison Street. 21-year-old Esteyan Medal of Yuma was found dead.

An updated press release revealed the driver of the vehicle was 45-year-old Alfredo Enrique Flores of Somerton. Flores drove about a mile away from the scene, then waved down officers to report that he hit Medal, according to SPD.

SPD also says Flores has been charged with leaving the scene and recklessly causing the death of another person.