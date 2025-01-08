First Alert ACTION DAY: Tracking strong winds & dust through tonight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY is in effect for the strong northerly winds bringing in gusty and dusty conditions through this evening.

Widespread blowing dust is expected which will bring impacts while driving and bring very unhealthy air quality.

Take a look at some of the highest wind speeds and gusts recorded so far since midnight,

There is a Wind Advisory for Imperial and La Paz Counties until 1 p.m. today PST for north winds with gusts up to 40-50 MPH.

There is an Air Quality Alert (PM-10 High Pollution Advisory) for parts of Yuma and Imperial Counties all day today from the winds bringing widespread dust.

We will have strong northerly winds with gusts 30-40 MPH being expected through the night.

Winds will ease up on Thursday, but it will still be breezy and windy with gusts up to 30 MPH still being possible. Stronger winds will favor more toward the north and along the I-10.

Current lower pressure system is working it's way through the region it will keep us breezy and windy through Thursday with cool temperatures.

Temperatures will trend cooler to near to slightly below normal levels with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.