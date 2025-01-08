First Alert ACTION DAY: Tracking strong winds & air quality through tonight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY is in effect for the strong northerly winds bringing in gusty and dusty conditions through this evening.

Widespread blowing dust is expected which will bring impacts while driving and bring very unhealthy air quality.

Take a look at some of the highest peak gusts recorded so far since midnight.

There is an Air Quality Alert (PM-10 High Pollution Advisory) that is still in effect for parts of Yuma and Imperial Counties through tonight. The Air Quality Alert for Yuma has been EXTENDED through tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory will go back into effect for parts of the Desert Southwest, and it does include Blythe. This will go into effect 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday (PST) for North winds up to 45 MPH.

Winds will ease up this evening, but it will still be breezy with gusts between 20-30 MPH across the Desert Southwest.

More winds from the north will return late tomorrow morning/afternoon where gusts up to 30 MPH are possible. Stronger winds will favor further north and in Blythe.

Current lower pressure system continues to work it's way through the region and it will keep us breezy and windy through Thursday with cool temperatures.

As mentioned before, gusty conditions will still linger into our Thursday where we will be breezy and windy at times.

Temperatures will trend cooler to near to slightly below normal levels with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

We will also see plenty of sunshine for the next several days with breezy conditions on some days of the week.