First Alert ACTION DAY: Tracking strong winds & dust through Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower-pressure system moves in today is bringing very strong winds now through Wednesday for the Desert Southwest and across the region.

This weather system will also bring in cooler temperatures, more clouds, and higher precipitation chances. Rain chances are low for us here in the Desert Southwest, we could get a light or small shower this evening.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY is NOW in effect for he strong northerly winds bringing in gusty and dusty conditions through Wednesday evening.

Widespread blowing dust is expected which will bring impacts while driving and bring very unhealthy air quality.

There is a Wind Advisory for parts of Imperial and La Paz Counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday PST for north winds with gusts up to 50 MPH.

There is an Air Quality Alert (PM-10 High Pollution Advisory) for parts of Yuma and Imperial Counties and it does include Yuma all day today from the winds bringing widespread dust.

Further to the west those will be under a High Wind WARNING for gusts 65-70 MPH. And there is a Red Flag Warning for possible fire danger. If you are traveling west along the I-8 and I-10 you will encounter those high and stronger winds.

We will have strong northerly winds with gusts 30-40 MPH being expected. These same winds will carry through Wednesday morning and evening.

Winds will ease up on Thursday, but it will still be breezy with gusts up to 30 MPH still being possible.

With this weather system, there are small chances for a light sprinkle and quick shower through tomorrow morning. It is looking very isolated and very little to non rain amounts.

A First Alert ACTION DAY will stay in effect through Wednesday as the strongest winds will take place those days, with breezy conditions still lingering even into Thursday as well.

Temperatures will trend cooler to near to slightly below normal levels with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the week.