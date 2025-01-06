FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong winds Tuesday-Wednesday for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An incoming and strong lower-pressure system is going to bring breezy and windy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday to the Desert Southwest.

This weather system will also bring in cooler temperatures, more clouds, and higher precipitation chances.

I am issuing a Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY for Tuesday through Wednesday evening as we will have strong northerly winds bringing strong winds and dust across the Desert Southwest.

Starting Tuesday afternoon winds will begin to pick up as we will have strong northerly winds with gusts 30-40 MPH being expected. These same winds will carry through Wednesday evening.

Make sure to secure, tie-down, and cover your outdoor objects now so they don't blow away or get dusty.

There is a Wind Advisory for parts of Yuma and Imperial County starting 7 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday PST for north winds with gusts up to 50 MPH.

There is an Air Quality Alert (PM-10 High Pollution Advisory) for parts of Yuma County and it does include Yuma all day Tuesday from the winds bringing widespread dust.

Those toward the west will be under a High Wind WATCH for gusts up to 55 MPH. If you are traveling west along the I-8 and I-10 you will encounter some stronger winds.

Rain and snow are also coming with this weather system for parts of the region, for us here in the Desert Southwest, rain chances aren't looking that impactful, but we may get an isolated light sprinkle and light shower Tuesday evening.

A First Alert ACTION DAY will go into effect Tuesday-Wednesday as the strongest winds will take place those days, with breezy conditions still lingering even into Thursday.

Temperatures mid to late this week will trend cooler to near to slightly below normal levels with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.