Yuma Territorial Lodge 17 to host barbecue fundraiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territorial Lodge #17 will be hosting a pit barbecue fundraiser on February 23, 2025.

The Lodge, located at 153 S. Second Avenue, will be selling dinner plates on Sunday, February 23 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The dinner plates are $14 and includes pit BBQ, Beans, Coleslaw, Tortillas, salsa and a bottle of water.

Tickets be bought online at here with PayPal or by contacting any member of the lodge, as well as being able to purchase tickets at the Lodge on day of the event.

Dinner plates are by drive-thru or pick-up only.